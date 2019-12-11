Streaming fitness upstart raises funds

Fitness streaming platform iFit raises $200M in a new funding round led by Pamplona Capital Management.

The company says its proprietary streaming technology allows a multi-faceted interaction between the user, an iFit trainer and their smart exercise machine. Content on all machines includes interactive studio classes, global workouts, cross training workouts and Google Map workouts.

"Our company is unique in the fitness industry. We have multiple brands including NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion, with multiple price points and multiple product lines of treadmills, bikes, elliptical machines, rowers and strength products," notes an iFit exec.

iFit is owned by Utah-based ICON Health & Fitness.