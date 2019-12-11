Senate panel takes up C-band airwaves auction bill

The Senate Commerce Committee is set to mark up the 5G Spectrum Act, and Height Capital observes that bill looks like the FCC's "preferred" route to a public auction of C-band frequencies.

A public auction has become the likelier outcome for the frequencies since FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai signaled support, against the wishes of C-Band alliance members like Intelsat (I +4.1% ) and SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) that preferred a private auction.

The bill under consideration would allow the FCC to take 50% of gross proceeds from an auction, and Height notes that checks with Democratic staffers suggest if the bill directed the government's share to rural broadband, they'd give it a serious look.