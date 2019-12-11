Seeking Alpha
Senate panel takes up C-band airwaves auction bill

SA News Editor

The Senate Commerce Committee is set to mark up the 5G Spectrum Act, and Height Capital observes that bill looks like the FCC's "preferred" route to a public auction of C-band frequencies.

A public auction has become the likelier outcome for the frequencies since FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai signaled support, against the wishes of C-Band alliance members like Intelsat (I +4.1%) and SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) that preferred a private auction.

The bill under consideration would allow the FCC to take 50% of gross proceeds from an auction, and Height notes that checks with Democratic staffers suggest if the bill directed the government's share to rural broadband, they'd give it a serious look.

Beneficiaries of new 5G spectrum: AT&T (T +0.3%), Verizon (VZ -0.1%), T-Mobile (TMUS -0.1%), Sprint (S -0.5%).

