Senate panel takes up C-band airwaves auction bill

The Senate Commerce Committee is set to mark up the 5G Spectrum Act, and Height Capital observes that bill looks like the FCC's "preferred" route to a public auction of C-band frequencies.
A public auction has become the likelier outcome for the frequencies since FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai signaled support, against the wishes of C-Band alliance members like Intelsat (I +4.1%) and SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) that preferred a private auction.
The bill under consideration would allow the FCC to take 50% of gross proceeds from an auction, and Height notes that checks with Democratic staffers suggest if the bill directed the government's share to rural broadband, they'd give it a serious look.
Beneficiaries of new 5G spectrum: AT&T (T +0.3%), Verizon (VZ -0.1%), T-Mobile (TMUS -0.1%), Sprint (S -0.5%).
