Local broadcast set for record political ad season - Guggenheim

"All signs point to another record political cycle" for local TV broadcasters, Guggenheim says in a bullish note looking to the 2020 race.
Recent updates from ad planning agencies indicate growth from election and Olympic spending, the firm's Curry Baker writes.
And political ads set to top $10B would be up about 15% from the $8.7B in the 2018 midterm political cycle.
Looking at the competitive markets, Baker says the best positioned local groups are Nexstar Media Group (NXST +2.1%), Gray Television (GTN +1.9%) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +0.8%), all of which he rates at Buy.
