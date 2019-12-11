Broadstone Net Lease eyes 2020 IPO - Bloomberg

Broadstone Net Lease is working with Goldman Sachs (GS -0.2% ) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.2% ) to prepare for ~$600M IPO early next year, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The IPO could be one of the real estate industry's largest listings since WeWork's failed attempt earlier this year.

The private REIT invests in freestanding, single-tenant, net-leased commercial properties. It owns 662 retail, health-care, industrial, office and other properties in the U.S. and Canada, the company said on its website.

Last month, the company entered an agreement to internalize its external management functions currently performed by Broadstone Real Estate LLC.