Dominion Energy to develop network of dairy waste-to-energy projects

Dominion Energy (D +0.6% ) unveils a $200M strategic partnership with Vanguard Renewables to convert methane from U.S. dairy farms into renewable natural gas.

Dominion says multiple projects are under development in Georgia, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah with additional projects planned.

The arrangement calls for Dominion to own the projects and market the renewable natural gas and Vanguard Renewables to build and operate the projects; dairy farmers, for a fee, will supply manure and in some cases lease out land where the equipment will be built.

"It's an entire strategy on how we're approaching sustainability and greenhouse gas reductions," Dominion co-COO Diane Leopold tells WSJ. "We're looking to be a leader in clean energy."