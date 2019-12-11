Capital City Bank to buy controlling stake in BrandMortgage

Capital City Bank (NASDAQ:CCBG) agrees to acquire 51% of BrandMortgage, a mortgage lender in the Southeast U.S.

After the deal closes, which is expected in Q1 2020, mortgage services will be offered under the name Capital City Home Loans.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Greg Shumate, CEO and managing partner of BrandMortgage, will be elected as an officer of Capital City Bank; BrandMortgage will continue to operate independently from its headquarters in Lawrenceville, GA, under the leadership of Shumate and BrandMortgage President and Managing Partner Alex Koutouzis.