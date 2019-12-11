Dosing underway in study of ProQR's QR-1123 for vision loss disorder

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, AURORA, evaluating ProQR Therapeutics N.V.'s (PRQR -2.3% ) QR-1123 for the treatment of autosomal dominant (only one copy of the gene can cause the disease) retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited disorder characterized by the deterioration of light-sensing cells in the retina that leads to vision loss.

The primary endpoints of the 35-subject study are safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints include efficacy measures. The estimated completion date is October 2021.

The company in-licensed the antisense oligonucleotide from Ionis Pharmaceuticals in October 2018.