Alexa devices sell out in Europe

Amazon's (AMZN) new generation of Alexa devices is sold out in parts of Europe, and most won't restock until after the holidays.

UK users will have to wait until December 20 or later for an Echo Dot or as late as January 2 for a third-gen Echo speaker.

Shoppers in France, Germany, and Spain can order an in-stock Dot a few days before Christmas but will have to wait until January for an Echo.

All of the mentioned markets will have to wait until 2020 to receive an Echo Studio. The Echo Show remains in stock.

European users can find some Echo products at third-party retailers.