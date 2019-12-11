Space investors gather ahead of huge year

Morgan Stanley posts an update on its space summit held this week in New York City.

High-level observations from Morgan Stanley are that private equity investments could tighten up if 2020 results don't impress and government involvement in the sector is on the rise.

Space-related topics included national security, earth observation, launch, broadband and hypersonic transport. Private companies like SpaceX (SPACE), Rocket Lab and Blue Origin were also discussed.

As for publicly-traded stocks, analyst Adam Jonas and team say Virgin Galactic (SPCE +3% ) reiterated expectations at the summit for a commercial operations launch in 2020 with scaling efforts materializing in 2021. The space company sees the long-haul premium market today at ~$300B to $400B and expects it to reach $500B in the next five to ten years. MS launched coverage on Virgin Galactic earlier this week with an Overweight rating and price target of $22.

A catch-all investment in the space sector going into 2020 is the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO). Top holdings include Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR), Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) , Eutelsat Communications (OTCPK:EUTLF), Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Inmarsat (OTCPK:IMASF).