Petrobras to hit upper end of 2019 production target, nixes Comperj plans

  • Petrobras (PBR +0.6%) will produce more than 2.7M boe/day this year, coming in at the upper end of the company's target range, says the company's head of exploration and production.
  • PBR produced a record 3.1M boe/day in November, with output hitting 3.2M barrels during one day in the month.
  • Also, CEO Roberto Castello Branco says studies carried out with China National Petroleum Corp. determined that it would not be economically viable to complete the Comperj refinery near Rio de Janeiro.
  • The Comperj announcement is not a surprise, as PBR executives have signaled they are carrying out less ambitious projects at the facility, such as increasing the production of industrial lubricants.
