Petrobras to hit upper end of 2019 production target, nixes Comperj plans
Dec. 11, 2019 11:31 AM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Petrobras (PBR +0.6%) will produce more than 2.7M boe/day this year, coming in at the upper end of the company's target range, says the company's head of exploration and production.
- PBR produced a record 3.1M boe/day in November, with output hitting 3.2M barrels during one day in the month.
- Also, CEO Roberto Castello Branco says studies carried out with China National Petroleum Corp. determined that it would not be economically viable to complete the Comperj refinery near Rio de Janeiro.
- The Comperj announcement is not a surprise, as PBR executives have signaled they are carrying out less ambitious projects at the facility, such as increasing the production of industrial lubricants.