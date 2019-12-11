B. Riley bullish on TiVo as Comcast patent decision nears

B. Riley is staying positive on TiVo's (TIVO -0.5% ) position as it heads toward a final determination at the International Trade Commission in a patent fight with Comcast (CMCSA -1.5% ).

The firm's Eric Wold expects a Limited Exclusion Order against Comcast over infringing set-top box technology - shifting a positional battle that could move Comcast closer to a license/settlement with TiVo.

He's sticking with a Buy rating and a $19 price target on TiVo, implying 129% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall, while TiVo has a Quant Rating of Neutral.