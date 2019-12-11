SL Green gains a bull after investor day event

Bank of America analyst James Feldman upgrades SL Green Realty (SLG +1.1% ) to buy from neutral after the REIT's investor day event left the analyst with "an optimistic view of NYC for 2020 with good demand for new an renovated spaces."

Boosts price target to $103 from $88.

"We have been waiting for more clarity on earnings growth, net effective rents, and the 2020 NYC leasing pipeline," Feldman wrote in a note.

Feldman's buy rating contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Neutral (5 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 10 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).

Previously: SL Green rises 3.5% in two-day advance (Dec. 10)