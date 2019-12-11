PG&E power outages could soar if aging lines aren't replaced, study says

Sustained power outages caused by electric line failures in northern California could double or even quadruple in years to come unless PG&E (PCG +1% ) accelerates replacements of aging equipment, WSJ reports, citing an analysis by researchers at Georgia Tech.

PG&E's current rate of line replacement falls far short of what is needed to prevent a surge of failures due to the effects of aging, according to the study.

The analysis suggests the current focus on upgrading distribution lines in areas of extreme fire risk fails to solve a more basic problem of age-related deterioration, especially in coastal areas where gear often ages faster.