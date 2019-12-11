MacroGenics down 3% on uncertainty of margetuximab survival benefit

MacroGenics (MGNX -2.9% ) is down on double normal volume in response to results from a second interim survival analysis of Phase 3 clinical trial, SOPHIA, comparing lead drug margetuximab + chemo to Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab) + chemo in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have previously received anti-HER2-targeted therapies. The data were presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Overall survival (OS) favored margetuximab, but the separation was not statistically significant. Specifically, median OS was 21.6 months versus 19.8 months for trastuzumab (p=0.326) (first reported in October). The final OS analysis will be based on 385 events, expected to occur in H2 2020.

The company says that margetuximab showed a statistically valid improvement in progression-free survival, although the median value (5.8 months) was only a few weeks better than trastuzumab (4.9 months) (p=0.033).