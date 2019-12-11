Netflix tests multi-month discounts in India

Netflix (NFLX +1.4% ) is testing heavily discounted multi-month subscriptions in India, a move that has speculators wondering if such plans will come to Western markets.

The streaming giant is offering discounts for those paying for three months, six months and 12 months in advance - but only to some new users, some of which might see different options, the Economic Times reports.

That follows a test in India of mobile phone-only plans (at 199 rupees - about $2.81/month).

Netflix currently offers monthly plans in India at three tiers: 499 rupees (about $7.05), 649 rupees ($9.17) and 799 rupees ($11.29). But users in the pilot can get 20% off for paying for three months, 30% off for six months or 50% off for paying for a year in advance.