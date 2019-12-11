Kinder Morgan's Elba Island terminal set for first LNG export shipment

A tanker has docked at Kinder Morgan's (KMI +0.2% ) Elba Island LNG export terminal in Georgia, and observers of the liquefied natural gas industry are waiting to see if it will leave with the facility's first export shipment.

KMI confirms the arrival of the LNG tanker Maran Gas Lindos at the facility but does not comment further.

India or Pakistan, which have received more than 60 U.S. LNG cargoes so far, are considered the most likely destinations, S&P Global Platts reports.

Elba is poised to become the sixth major U.S. LNG facility to ship an export cargo, nearly five months after production began at the site near Savannah.

The facility will have a capacity of 2.5M mt/year when all 10 trains are completed during next year's H1.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, KOLD, UNL, GAZB, GAZ