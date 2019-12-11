Consumers are spending 5.5% more this year, BofA CEO says - CNBC

Bank of America (BAC +0.2% ) customers spent 5.5% more this year than in 2018, CEO Brian Moynihan said in an interview on CNBC.

“People are spending, and that’s good news for the U.S. economy,” he said, adding that it's helped sustain U.S. economic growth.

BofA calculated the spending rate from the more than $3T in Bank of America card transactions, checks, and ATM withdrawals, Moynihan said.

Earlier today, he told analysts at a conference that Q4 trading revenue is expected to rise 7%-8% Y/Y and that investment banking revenue is expected to increase 3%-4%.