Golar LNG started with Sell rating at Goldman

Golar LNG (GLNG -2.4% ) sinks after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Sell rating and $12 price target.

Goldman analyst Sahar Islam notes LNG supply additions peaked in 2018-19 and will be slower from 2020-24, adding that while shipping rates have increased in the short term thanks to the new LNG supply entering the market, this incremental positive will slow starting next year.

GLNG's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.