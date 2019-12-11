Elliott, Pimco press Newsom to reject PG&E's restructuring plan - Bloomberg

A group of bondholders led by Elliott Management and Pacific Investment Management have lobbied California Gov. Newsom to reject PG&E's (PCG +1.5% ) restructuring plans in a last-ditch effort to gain control of the bankrupt utility, Bloomberg reports.

The creditors want Newsom to use his veto power over the $13.5B settlement PG&E reached with wildfire victims; the governor has until Friday to approve the deal or reject it because it fails to meet state standards.

If the PG&E plan moves forward, the group reportedly would turn its attention to maximizing the return on its bonds, including ~$5.4B in future interest payments if the debt is refinanced.