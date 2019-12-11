Exxon, Hess to export first oil from Guyana in early 2020 - Reuters
Dec. 11, 2019 7:54 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), HESXOM, HESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Hess (NYSE:HES) plan to export the first-ever shipments of crude oil from Guyana between January and February, Reuters reports.
- XOM plans to ship two 1M-barrel cargoes of crude from the Liza field in the giant Stabroek block in January, to be followed by similarly sized shipments from Hess and Guyana's government in the following month, according to the report.
- "We are expecting Liza to be traded at $4-$6 over Brent crude prices during the first three months of exports. First buyers would test it, and then prices could go up a little," according to a trader quoted in the report.
- The Liza project is expected to produce up to 120K bbl/day of oil in 2020-22 and reach 750K bbl/day by 2025.