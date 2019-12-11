Aegis stays positive on Snap, sees 2020 growth

Dec. 11, 2019 1:08 PM ETTWTR, FB, SNAPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • A call with investor relations has led Aegis Capital to reiterate its Buy call on Snap (SNAP +0.3%), with the firm "incrementally positive" on the company and user growth, especially outside the U.S.
  • Snap should maintain high revenue growth, take ad share and keep narrowing the gap on average revenue per user between it and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), analyst Victory Anthony says.
  • He's expecting positive EBITDA and positive free cash flow for 2020.
  • A Street-high price target of $24 implies 70% upside.
  • While sell-side analysts are Bullish overall, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
