Aegis stays positive on Snap, sees 2020 growth
Dec. 11, 2019 1:08 PM ETTWTR, FB, SNAPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor17 Comments
- A call with investor relations has led Aegis Capital to reiterate its Buy call on Snap (SNAP +0.3%), with the firm "incrementally positive" on the company and user growth, especially outside the U.S.
- Snap should maintain high revenue growth, take ad share and keep narrowing the gap on average revenue per user between it and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), analyst Victory Anthony says.
- He's expecting positive EBITDA and positive free cash flow for 2020.
- A Street-high price target of $24 implies 70% upside.
- While sell-side analysts are Bullish overall, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.