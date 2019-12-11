UPS falls after BMO Capital warning

Shares of UPS (UPS -1.2% ) fall after BMO Capital Markets lowers the shipper to a Market Perform rating after having it slotted at Outperform.

The firm expects UPS to struggle improving its profitability and free cash flow moving forward.

"While we believe that UPS may be able to deliver positive operating leverage (excluding the impact of pension) in the near-term as a result of strong volumes and efficiency gains from past/ongoing productivity investments, we’re not convinced a positive trend in operating margins in U.S. domestic operations can be sustained over the medium-term given a significant projected rise in B2C volumes. Other key elements to the valuation are capital intensity and FCF where we see limited opportunity for improvement," notes the BMO analyst team.

The average sell-side rating on UPS is still Bullish, but the Quant Rating is at Neutral.