5G iPhone won't have major price increase - analyst

Noted Apple (AAPL +0.6% ) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the company won't significantly increase the prices of next year's 5G iPhone models from the iPhone 11 pricing.

Kuo, who expects four 5G-enabled iPhones in fall 2020, thinks the components could raise the production costs of the devices by $30-100, depending on the model.

Kuo says Apple will offset the added costs by reducing its supply chain expenses.

The iPhone 11 family launched with prices starting at $699 for the 11, $999 for the Pro, and $1,099 for the Pro Max.