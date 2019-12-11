No holiday cheer in the mall sector

The mall sector is having a rough day amid warnings on higher markdown activity from American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -6.2%), as well as warnings on traffic from both Children's Place (PLCE -23.3%) and Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY -6.4%).
Companies with a higher mix of store sales to online sales seem to be hurting the most.
Notable decliners include Stage Stores (SSI -8.5%), Tailored Brands (TLRD -6.8%), Express (EXPR -8.7%), Chico's FAS (CHS -6%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -6.2%), Genesco (GCO -6.1%), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -2.2%), J.C. Penney (JCP -3.4%), Tilly's (TLYS -4%), Buckle (BKE -2.8%), L Brands (LB -2.6%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -3.1%), Cato (CATO -2.2%), Gap (GPS -2.6%), Michaels (MIK -3%), RTW Retailwinds (RTW -2.3%), Pier 1 Imports (PIR -3.2%), Dillard's (DDS -3%), Express (EXPR -8.7%) and Shoe Carnival (SCVL -1.6%).
