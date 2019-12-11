YouTube wants more clarity from FTC

YouTube (GOOG)(GOOGL +0.1% ) writes to the FTC requesting "more clarity about when content should be considered primarily child-directed."

The request relates to September's $170M settlement between the FTC and YouTube over the platform's alleged collection and abuse of children's data, violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

As part of the deal, YouTube had to create a system for creators to label "child-directed" videos. Labeled videos lose the ability to run targeted ads that involve user data. The new rules go into effect next month.

Last month, the FTC said "there is no one-size-fits-all answer about what makes a site directed to children." YouTube and its creators want a clearer definition.

The comment period officially closed today, and the FTC is expected to provide additional guidance after digging through the feedback.