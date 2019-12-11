The Fed hits pause

The Federal Open Market Committee, as widely expected, keeps the federal funds rate target range at 1.50%-1.75%.

The move to stand pat comes after three rate cuts earlier this year; the last rate increase was a year ago.

Notes that the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate.

Overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy continue to run below 2%, and longer-term inflation expectations remain unchanged.

Before the announcement, the probability of the rate staying unchanged was at 97.8%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

So far, stocks aren't moving much — that may wait until Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference at the bottom of the hour. Nasdaq is up 0.2%, S&P 500 +0.1%, and the Dow -0.1%.

The 10-year Treasury pares some of its earlier gain, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 1.815%; before the Fed decision, the yield was at 1.805% -- (TLT +0.8% ), (TBT -1.6% ).

Watch press conference live at 2:30 PM ET.