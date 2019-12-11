FOMC dot plot indicates a long pause

The FOMC dot plot shows a divergence among Fed officials as to whether rates will rise next year.

Eight FOMC participants expect the federal funds rate to stay where it is next year, while six of them project a rate between 2.0% and 2.25%.

As many Fed officials had been indicating in recent comments, they see the current stance of monetary policy as "appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2% objective," they said in the FOMC decision statement.

Two expect to raise rates to rise to 1.75%-2.005, and one projects 2.25%-2.50%.

For 2021, the projections are fairly evenly split among four levels ranging from the current 1.50%-1.75% range to 2.25%-2.50%; only one participant expects the Fed's benchmark rate to exceed 2.50% in 2021.