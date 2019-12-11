Many more energy writeoffs likely following Chevron $10B-plus charge

Shares of big gas producers are mostly lower after Chevron (CVX -1.3% ) announced a $10B-$11B charge against the value of its assets and a reduced forecast for commodity prices: CHK -3.3% , EQT -3.1% , SWN -1.4% , GPOR -1.4% , COG -0.3% , RRC +0.2% , AR +1.6% .

The price of natural gas has been nearly cut in half over the past year, and CVX's move marked a concession that some of its holdings would not be profitable anytime soon, as it slashed the value of properties such as its U.S. shale holdings in Appalachia.

Many more writeoffs likely are in store, Berenberg analysts say, as CVX's move "highlights that many companies are still carrying assets on their balance sheet that were acquired or developed with cost structures that are materially higher than today’s levels."

The move also shines a spotlight on rival Exxon Mobil (XOM), which has written down just $2.5B of its disastrous $42B (including debt) 2010 deal for gas producer XTO.

XOM also sticks out for its giant capex budget - bigger than CVX's by more than half - leaving no room for buybacks or even to fully cover its dividend, says Bloomberg's Liam Denning.

