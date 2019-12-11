MLP model may not be sustainable, Enterprise Products CFO hints

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +1.6% ) could be forced to convert from an MLP to a corporation if many of its pipeline peers leave the model behind, CFO Randy Fowler says.

"There may be an element of inevitability," Fowler said today at the Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium in New York. "K-1 island is becoming very exotic."

"The idea is that at some point, if they are the only [MLP] left, they would prefer not to be," says MLP expert Hinds Howard of CBRE Clarion Securities. "But general speculation is that they would wait to see how the election goes before making the permanent change to their tax status."

EPD and its MLP peers have argued that there was not a clear advantage to converting to a C-corp, but shares of pipeline corporations have been outperforming those standing by the MLP model.