Fed remains committed to achieving 2% inflation target

In his opening remarks at his press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell points out that the central bank remains strongly committed to its 2% inflation target.

"Inflation continues to run below symmetric 2% inflation," he said, but the Fed participants expect inflation to increase to 1.9% next year and 2.0% in 2021.

"Job gains remain solid," he said, "And wages are rising, particularly for low-paying jobs."

Regarding money markets, the Fed's repo operations to calm the turmoil in mid-September have been working.

"Pressure in money markets in recent weeks have been subdued," Powell said.

The Fed could eventually expand its Treasury bill purchasing program to shorter-term coupon debt, he added. If it becomes appropriate to buy coupons, "we will," he said.

3:22 PM: Press conference ends.

3:20 PM: Asked why wages aren't rising faster, Powell said productivity gains have been low and it's "very likely that's been holding back wages."

"And maybe there's more slack in the economy than we thought," he added.

He did point to non-supervisory workers seeing wage gains of about 3.7%.

2:55 PM: Stocks advance, with the Nasdaq increasing 0.4% , the S&P 500 up 0.3% , and the Dow rising 0.1% . The Treasury also gains, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 1.788%.

2:53 PM: He wants to see "inflation that's persistent and significant" before the Fed raises rates again, he said.

Moving inflation expectations up "will not happen overnight," he added.

2:50 PM: The prospect of implementing a "standing repo facility is something that will take some time to evaluate" Powell said. "We can't know yet what the timing will be."