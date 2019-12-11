Genesis Energy, Murphy Oil ink Gulf of Mexico transportation deal

Genesis Energy (GEL +2.6% ) enjoys strong gains after entering an agreement with Murphy Oil (MUR +0.6% ) to provide downstream transportation services for all oil and gas production associated with the deepwater Gulf of Mexico Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai field developments through MUR's King's Quay floating production system.

The King’s Quay FPS will process as much as 80K bbl/day of oil and as much as 100M cf/day of gas from the two developments.

No capital will be required from GEL to connect King's Quay FPS to its assets; first deliveries of oil and gas are anticipated in mid-2022.