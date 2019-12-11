Freeport McMoRan +12% in a week as copper rallies to five-month high

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +4.2% ) is among today's three biggest gainers on the S&P 500 and is now up more than 12% since last Friday, as copper prices touch their highest since July; Comex copper currently +1.1% to $2.795/lb., up 2.8% so far this week.

Also on the move: HBM +6.1% , TECK +3.1% , SCCO +2.1% .

Copper prices gained momentum early this week after trade data showed Chinese imports of refined metal rebounding and concentrate shipments setting a fresh all-time high.

Hopes also are high that the U.S. will delay imposing more trade tariffs on goods from China, which would signal a pause in the dispute that has sapped metals demand.

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC