Aprea adds to APR-246-stoked rally, shares up 17%

Relatively recent IPO Aprea Therapeutics (APRE +17.2% ) is up on average volume, a modest 127K shares, adding to its breakout after a data presentation on lead candidate APR-246 at ASH on Monday.

Results from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in MDS and AML patients showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 88%, including a 61% complete remission rate in MDS participants. Median duration of response was 8.4 months and median duration of complete remission was 7.3 months.

A pivotal Phase 3 study assessing the combination of APR-246 and chemo agent azacitidine (Celgene's Vidaza) for the first-line treatment of TP53 mutation-positive MDS is in process.

Small molecule APR-246 reactivates a tumor suppressor gene called p53.

#ASH19