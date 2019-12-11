JPMorgan aims to build up wealth management prowess - WSJ

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.2% ) is combining its U.S. wealth-management operation for affluent clients with its Chase branch network's financial advisory business in an effort to better compete with big-bank rivals in the wealth management arena, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a memo it has reviewed.

The revamped business will also include JPMorgan's You Invest online brokerage, according to the memo.

Kristin Lemkau, currently the bank's marketing chief, will head up the new unit.

The move meshes with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's desire to strengthen the company's wealth-management, a strategy that's helped smooth out earnings at other big banks. He said in his 2018 annual letter to shareholders that there was "no reason" the bank couldn't double its share in that market.