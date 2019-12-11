Baker Hughes to power Texas facilities from renewables

Baker Hughes (BKR +1.2% ) says it signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with France's EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) to power all its facilities in Texas from renewable sources such as wind and solar.

The deal will allow BKR facilities in the state to obtain all their power from Apex Clean Energy's White Mesa Wind Farm in west Texas and a solar farm owned by 7X Energy.

BKR says the deal will reduce the equivalent of 1.2M metric tons of carbon dioxide over the 10-year term and eliminate the equivalent of 12% of its global carbon emissions.