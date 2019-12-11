Bank OZK to build solar power plant for new HQ, other locations

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) plans to invest more than $6M to build a solar power plant that will provide enough renewable energy to power its new corporate headquarters and up to 40 other Arkansas locations.

The solar power plant, expected to be located in central Arkansas, will be the third-largest commercial solar facility dedicated to a private sector customer in the state and will have generating capacity of 4.8 megawatts DC of electricity.

Construction will begin in 2020, pending approval of the Arkansas Public Service Commission. It should begin generating electricity about six months after all government approvals have been received.

Occupancy of Bank OZK's new headquarters in Little Rock is expected to begin in Q2 2020.