Realty Income to redeem $250M of 2021 notes

Realty Income (NYSE:O) plans to redeem all $250M in principal amount of 5.75% notes due Jan. 15, 2021.

The estimated total redemption price for the notes will be $1,065.79 per $1,000 principal amount.

Redemption date will be Jan. 10, 2020 and the final redemption price will be determined on Jan. 7.

Sees incurring charge of $9.8M, or ~3 cents per diluted share, to net income available to common stockholders and NAREIT-defined FFO in Q1 2020. The charge will be excluded from adjusted FFO.