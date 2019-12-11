Lululemon -4% despite sizzling comp sales growth

  • Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) reports comparable sales jumped 16% Y/Y in Q3 to more than double the consensus estimate for a 5.2% gain. Comparable sales were up 17% on a constant dollar basis.
  • Comparable store sales were up 10% and direct-to-consumer revenue was up 29%.
  • Gross margin came in at 55.1% of sales vs. 54.6% consensus and 54.4% a year ago. Operating margin improved to 19.2% of sales.
  • Looking ahead, Lululemon anticipates full-year revenue of $3.895B to $3.910B vs. $3.80B to $3.84B prior and $3.89B consensus. EPS of $4.75 to $4.80 is anticipated vs. $4.75 consensus. For Q4, Lululemon sees revenue of $1.315B to $1.330B and EPS of $2.10 to $2.13 vs. $2.13 consensus.
  • Shares of LULU are down 4.41% AH to $223.29 with investors focusing on the guidance over the sizzling comp sales.
  • Previously: Lululemon Athletica EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Dec. 11)
