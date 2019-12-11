Crude oil price clipped after surprise rise in U.S. suppliy

Crude oil futures (USO -0.7% ) pulled back from three-month highs after the latest weekly U.S. government data showed an unexpected increase in domestic supplies; January WTI settled -0.8% to $58.76/bbl, February Brent -1% to $63.72/bbl.

"The overall report was very bearish as demand fell off a cliff and total stockpiles climbed to the highest level in seven months," says OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya.

In its latest monthly oil market report, OPEC maintained its 2020 estimate for growth from countries outside the cartel at a robust 2.17M bbl/day.

"All eyes will now turn to some global macro events that will occur in the upcoming days," particularly "the 500-lb. gorilla" of a potential U.S.-China trade deal, says Tariq Zahir of Tyche Capital Advisors. "If we do not see a deal reached or minimally a delay in imposing new tariffs, we could see a substantial risk off posture being taken in all asset classes across the board."

