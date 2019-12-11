Tailored Brands +10% after earnings topper

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) reports Q3 EPS ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Q3 comparable sales by brand: Men's Wearhouse -2.8%, Jos A. Bank +0.5%, K&G -1.5%, Moore's Canada -5.5%.

CEO update: "Our third quarter performance reflects continued progress in each of our transformational strategies, including improved sales in our polished casual categories, higher online sales driven by enhanced e-commerce experiences and online marketing, and new customer acquisition and increased traffic reflecting more effective marketing campaigns and channel strategies."

Looking ahead, Q3 EPS of -$0.55 to -$0.50 is anticipated vs. -$0.36 consensus.

Shares of TLRD are up 10.31% AH to $5.34.

