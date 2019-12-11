OFG Bancorp gets regulatory approvals for Scotiabank deal

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) receives regulatory approvals required for its Oriental Bank subsidiary to acquire the Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands operations of Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS).

The approvals came from Federal Reserve System Board of Governors, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions of Puerto Rico.

The bank still needs to get final approval and related licenses from the U.S. Virgin Islands Banking Board for its acquisition of Scotiabank's U.S. Virgin Islands operations.

OFG expects to complete the acquisition by Dec. 31, 2019.

