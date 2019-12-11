Oxford Industries -2% after guidance tweak

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) falls in AH trading after a slight downward revision to guidance.

The company sees full-year revenue of $1.125B to $1.135B vs. $1.135B to $1.155B prior view and $1.14B consensus. EPS of $4.25 to $4.40 is anticipated vs. $4.36 consensus.

"Our fourth quarter sales to date are tracking a bit behind our previous plan and we have modestly trimmed the top end of our earnings outlook," notes CEO Thomas Cubb.

"With our powerful brands and brand messaging, our differentiated product, and the incredible shopping experience delivered both online and in-store by our amazing people, we are confident that we can deliver a solid fourth quarter and continue to build shareholder value over the near and long term," he adds.

Shares of OXM are down 2.15% premarket to $72.80.

