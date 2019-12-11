Stocks rise as Fed indicates rate hikes unlikely in 2020

Stocks edged higher after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, and indicated it likely would not raise rates in 2020.

In his press conference, Fed Chair Powell reiterated he would need to see a persistent and significant rise in inflation to hike rates.

The Fed news generally was viewed favorably, but several upcoming events may have restrained risk sentiment, including the ECB's upcoming policy decision, tomorrow's U.K. election and another round of tariffs on Chinese imports set to take effect Dec. 15, which may or may not happen.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, materials (+0.7%), information technology (+0.7%) and industrials (+0.7%) finished with outsized gains, while real estate (-0.8%), financials (-0.2%) and energy (-0.2%) ended in the red.

All 30 components of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (+2.2%) finished higher, as the space likely drew support from the positive results and upbeat guidance from Photronics.

U.S. Treasury prices, which already were trending higher before the Fed announcement, extended gains during Powell's press conference, sending the two-year and 10-year yields down 4 bps each to 1.61% and 1.79%, respectively.

WTI January crude oil settled -0.8% to $58.76/bbl.