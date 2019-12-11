Miragen pivots on strategy, to cut 18 jobs; shares down 11% after hours

Aimed at delivering key milestones next year, Miragen (NASDAQ:MGEN) announces major changes in its strategy. Key points:

Enrollment in the Phase 2 SOLAR study of cobomarsen in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma will truncated to 30 subjects instead of 126, enabling a readout of topline data in Q2 2020.

Expanded use of cobomarsen will be focused on adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma. Meeting with FDA planned for Q2 2020 to clarify development pathway.

A collaboration partner for remlarsen could be sought.

18 positions will be terminated, mostly in R&D and project, general and administrative support.

EVP of R&D Paul Runbin, M.D. will depart at the end of the month.

Diana Escolar, M.D. named Chief Medical Officer.

$20M stock purchase agreement signed with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its plan.