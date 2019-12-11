Public Storage sees $200M proceeds from depositary share offering

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) prices a public offering of 8M depositary shares at $25.00 per depositary share, with each share representing 1/1,000 of a 4.75% cumulative preferred share of beneficial interest, series K.

The offering is expected to result in $200M in gross proceeds and to close on or about Dec. 20, 2019.

Sees using proceeds to make investments in self-storage facilities and in entities that own self-storage facilities, for the development of self-storage facilities and for general corporate purposes, including the redemption of its 5.875% cumulative preferred shares, series A.