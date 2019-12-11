Continental's Hamm to become Chairman; Berry to assume CEO post

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) says Founder and CEO Harold Hamm will relinquish his CEO title and become Executive Chairman, effective Jan. 1.

The new CEO will be William Berry, and President Jack Stark will assume the additional role of COO.

Hamm started the company in 1967 at the age of 21; over the decades, he has become a "champion of what affordable, sustainable energy means to every citizen and business in the U.S.," the company says.

Berry has served on CLR's board since 2014, following more than 30 years at ConocoPhillips, where he was Executive VP of exploration and production during 2003-08.