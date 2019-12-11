AXA Equitable to sell certain run-off and closed-block businesses

AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) agrees to sell its U.S. Financial Life Insurance Company and MONY Life Insurance Company of the Americas to Heritage Life Insurance Company.

USFL and MLICA were acquired concurrent with the company’s acquisition of the MONY Group in 2004 and have been in run-off since 2007. The businesses have combined net statutory reserves of ~$1.0B.

“This transaction simplifies our balance sheet and is aligned with our strategy to improve the return on capital of our Protection Solutions segment,” said Anders Malmstrom, chief financial officer of AXA Equitable Holdings.

Proceeds from the sale will be deployed consistent with AXA Equitable’s capital management program to invest in its core businesses and return capital to shareholders.

Financial terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.