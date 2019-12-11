Union ratifies labor deal with Fiat Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) confirms ratification of a new four-year collective bargaining agreement by 47K rank and file members of the United Auto Workers union.

As part of the new agreement, FCAU committed to further expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S. with $9B in total investments, double the $4.5B commitment announced in February, which the company says will increase employment by an additional 1,400 jobs.

The deal follows contracts the UAW already concluded with General Motors and Ford.

Ratification was not seen as a certainty, as union members at FCA in 2015 rejected the first version of a contract.