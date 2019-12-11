GE gains after new analyst at UBS awards Buy rating

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +1.3% after-hours as a new analyst at UBS assumes coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a $14 price target vs. the firm's previous Neutral rating and $11.50 target.

New UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier says GE shares are at a "positive inflection point" into 2020 given the company's successful de-levering, "strong" estimated earnings growth in 2020 and 2021, and a tripling of free cash flow to $2.3B next year; as a result, he expects the stock's narrative to change from "significant cash drag to successful transformation."

GE's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.