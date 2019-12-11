Southwestern CEO sees 2020 nat gas production growth in single digits

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) expects natural gas production growth next year in the single digits as it focuses on improving drilling efficiencies during a prolonged period of low commodity prices, CEO Bill Way tells S&P Global Platts.

"Our focus is on growth of the EBITDA line, and production for us is an outcome of that," Way says.

SWN reported Q3 total hydrocarbon production rose 8% Y/Y to 202B cfe, excluding its assets in the Fayetteville.

Although SWN is not expected to release its FY 2020 output guidance until it sets its budget in February, Way indicates the company is basing much of its conservative approach to production growth on expectations that natural gas prices will remain tepid in the coming year.

Way says the lack of takeaway pipeline capacity that plagued the gas-producing Appalachian region several years ago has largely been resolved.

In northeast Appalachia, SWN "has all the long-haul takeaway capacity that it needs to deliver on our development plan," Way says. "It's low-cost, it's flexible and it goes to some high-value markets."